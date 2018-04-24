Welcome to Africanews

Kenya's DP blasts opposition over push to amend laws [The Morning Call]

A section of Kenya’s opposition parties including the Raila Odinga-led, Orange Democratic Movement clashes with Deputy President William Samoei Ruto.

The parties are pushing for a constitutional referendum to enable full implementation of the agreement between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga that led to the famous handshake.

