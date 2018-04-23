Zuma's 24 year old fiancée is forced to resign

The 24 year old woman who is set to become the seventh wife of South Africa’s ex-President Jacob Zuma has been forced to resign from her job at She Conquers, a non-governmental organisation, local media reports.

National response campaign, She Conquers, has asked Nonkanyiso Conco to resign from the organisation, saying it doesn’t want to send a contradictory message to young women.

Conco, who is 52 years younger than Zuma, gave birth to the latter’s child last week, sparking debate in South African society on relationships between senior citizens and younger girls.

We’re not saying she’s s blessee or she’s coerced into being with an older man but what we’re saying is that we need to also show young people that we’re fighting patriarchy.

Lerato Morulane, the chairperson of She Conquers explained that Conco’s decision to marry Zuma, who was involved in high-profile rape case in 2006, could cast a negative light on the campaign.

“We’re not saying she’s s blessee or she’s coerced into being with an older man but what we’re saying is that we need to also show young people that we’re fighting patriarchy.”

She Conquers was launched in 2016 by President Cyril Ramaphosa and deals with issues affecting women such as HIV, teenage pregnancy, gender-based violence and economic opportunities.

Conco, who has been the organisation’s national treasurer and communications officer, is yet to comment on the criticism she has received over her relationship with Zuma.

Zuma, 76, currently has four wives, including one from whom he is separated, and more than 20 children.