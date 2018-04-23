The Morning Call Press Review of April 23, 2018 [The Morning Call] 4 hours ago The Morning Call We review the headlines of Africa’s top newspapers on The Morning Call. up next Is it time for Vogue Africa? [This is Culture] Tana forum discusses state of peace in Africa [The Morning Call] 03:08 Cameroonian makeup artist excels in special effects [The Morning Call] Most read Cameroon forces in gross abuse over Anglophone, Boko Haram crisis – U.S. report Fired Zimbabwe nurses sue govt, members to resume work on Monday Eritrea, Djibouti, Ethiopia hosts top U.S. diplomat on East Africa tour The Morning Call The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90 Email us on morningcall @africanews.com Leave a voice message here For more details on how to contribute, click here.
02:59
Press Review of April 20, 2018 [The Morning Call]
02:33
Press Review of April 19, 2018 [The Morning Call]
02:36
Press Review of April 17, 2018 [The Morning Call]
02:58
Press Review of April 16, 2018 [The Morning Call]
02:34
Press Review of March 22, 2018 [The Morning Call]
02:42
Press Review of March 21, 2018 [The Morning Call]