Mohamed Salah is PFA player of the year [Football Planet]

Wahany Johnson SAMBOU

Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah adds another award to his strings of accolades as he wins the Professional Footballer’s Association (PFA) Player of the year award for his exceptional season.

World football governing body FIFA , queries Morocco for the 2026 World Cup bid as team accesses the nation’s ability to host the event. More experts are expected on site this week.

And, we bring you the surprises, shocks and suspense-filled CAF Cups composition.

Join Wahany Sambou for details of these and many on Football Planet.

For more details on how to contribute, click here.

For more details on how to contribute, click here.

