Is it time for Vogue Africa? [This is Culture]

Bridget UGWE

Following her recent trip to Nigeria for Arise Fashion Week, Naomi Campbell decreed it was time for Condé Nast to launch an African edition of Vogue.

“Africa has never had the opportunity to have an international magazine on the continent, while its creations and crafts have already been around the world. It’s time for things to change”, the supermodel claims.

In this week’s ‘This is culture’ segment you will here from Leanne Tlhagoane , founder of “Refashion Africa “, Paola Audrey Ndengue, founder of FashizBlack , and Antoinette Isama, Editor at OkayAfrica. The three women give their opinion on whether we really need a Vogue Africa. Bridget Uzezi tells us more.

"I understand the kind of plateform that Vogue has, but as of late, you've seen entities like Vogue coming to us instead of us coming to them and I think more of that needs to happen". Antoinette Isama.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

