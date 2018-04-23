Cameroonian makeup artist excels in special effects [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
A professional makeup artist in Cameroon’s southwest region in Buea is specializing in creating special effects for films produced locally.
A professional makeup artist in Cameroon’s southwest region in Buea is specializing in creating special effects for films produced locally.
Go to video
Senegal film classic inspires Beyoncé and Jay-Z tour art
Go to video
Wakanda Forever! Black Panther stars rock Oscars red carpet
00:59
Black Panther scores another box office win
Go to video
Lupita Nyong'o to play Trevor Noah's mother in 'Born A Crime' movie
Go to video
Black Panther wins the hearts of African cinema fans
05:27
'Black Panther' is finally here! [Culture on The Morning Call]