Cameroon: Series of attacks in the southwest [The Morning Call]

Tensions continue to rise in Cameroon over the Anglophone crisis. A series of attacks was carried out over the weekend in the English speaking South west region by suspected separatists.

An attack on Sunday that targeted soldiers in the area and another one on Friday which targeted the region’s governor and his entourage on his way to the Lebialem division.

