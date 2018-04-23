Welcome to Africanews

Calm returns to Madagascar's capital after deadly clashes

Madagascar

Calm has returned to Madagascar’s capital after a day of clashes between security personnel and protesters.

Reports say the clashes in Antananarivo left two dead and 16 injured in a demonstration banned by the government and described as a Coup d‘état by President Hery Rajaonarimampianina.

Thousands of opponents gathered on Saturday to denounce new electoral laws, which they say are designed to lock out their candidate from a presidential election due this year.

On Sunday morning, several dozen soldiers closed the square on 13 May, the historic site of all the major demonstrations in the Malagasy capital.

The country is experiencing a tense political atmosphere, where the opposition accuses the Madagascar President of wanting to muzzle them, few months before the elections slated for the end of the year.

AFP

