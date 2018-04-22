Welcome to Africanews

Libyan oil pipeline attacked, state oil firm confirms

Libya

A Libyan crude pipeline owned by the al-Waha oil company, feeding the Es Sider port, was set on fire on Saturday causing the loss of between 70,000 and 100,000 barrels per day.

The state’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on its Twitter feed, the cause of the fire on the El-Zkout – Es Sider pipeline was unknown but a Waha source said a “terrorist group” was behind it.

The pipeline was attacked in December. The fire broke out 21km from North West Marada, NOC roughly the same area of the December attack.

Libyan officials have said, the area is frequented by Islamic State fighters.NOC said its fire fighters were on site.

Reuters

