Niger: University of Niamey campus closed[The Morning Call]

Niger’s main university campus of Niamey, the biggest in Niger, was closed on Wednesday April 18 until further notice.
This follows violent demonstrations by students who are demanding the reinstatement of five of their classmates, expelled in mid-March. The violent clashes between the students and security forces left many students injured, some seriously.
