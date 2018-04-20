Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Niger: University of Niamey campus closed[The Morning Call]

Niger: University of Niamey campus closed[The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Niger’s main university campus of Niamey, the biggest in Niger, was closed on Wednesday April 18 until further notice.

This follows violent demonstrations by students who are demanding the reinstatement of five of their classmates, expelled in mid-March. The violent clashes between the students and security forces left many students injured, some seriously.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..