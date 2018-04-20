Ethiopia PM continues national tour with visit to Gondar, Amhara region

Ethiopia Premier Abiy Ahmed on Friday morning arrived in the city of Gondar in the northern Amhara region. The trip forms part of his nationwide tour that started two weeks ago.

The state-affiliated FANA Broadcasting corporate (FBC) reported that Abiy was received by head of the region, Gedu Andargachew and other top officials of the state.

As part of his itinerary, he is expected to address residents at the Gondar stadium. “Today’s meeting is parts of his plan to send messages of unity to the public across the country,” the FBC report added.

#Ethiopia – PM #AbiyAhmed received a warm welcome this morning upon arriving at the historic city of #Gonder in #Amhara regional state, where he is expected to address a public gathering. The premier will also attend this year’s #TanaForum in #BahirDar, the capital. pic.twitter.com/W7m9NkGvla — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) April 20, 2018

He will also deliver an address during the TANA Forum gathering to be held in Amhara capital, Bahir Dar on Saturday.

Abiy since taking over from PM Hailemariam Desalegn on April 2 has embarked on a national tour that has seen him visit Jijiga (Ethio-Somali region), Ambo (Oromia region) and Mekelle (Tigray region). He has shared the message of peace during all his rounds across the country.

Abiy is tasked with undertaking political reforms that were announced in early January by the ruling Ethiopia Peoples’ Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF).