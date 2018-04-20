Castro era ends in Cuba [International Edition]

International edition
Ahead of a historic summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, US president Donald Trump has threatened to cancel the meeting or walk out if there are signs it “is not going to be fruitful.”
Meanwhile, it is the end of the Castro dynasty. Raúl Castro has stepped from his post in favour of his first vice president, Miguel Diaz-Canel. Diaz-Canel is the first non-Castro to lead the Caribbean nation since Marxist revolutionaries swept to power almost six decades ago.
These are some of the stories we have in store in the International Edition
Cuba marks end of an era as Castro hands over to new president Diaz-Canel
AU condemns use of chemical weapons in Syria, calls for lasting political solution
Nigeria's Buhari to meet Trump on April 30 - White House confirms
US, UK and France launch military strikes on Syria
Trump lifts travel ban on Chad citizens
FBI raids offices and home of Trump's personal lawyer: sources