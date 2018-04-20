Castro era ends in Cuba [International Edition]

Ahead of a historic summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, US president Donald Trump has threatened to cancel the meeting or walk out if there are signs it “is not going to be fruitful.”

Meanwhile, it is the end of the Castro dynasty. Raúl Castro has stepped from his post in favour of his first vice president, Miguel Diaz-Canel. Diaz-Canel is the first non-Castro to lead the Caribbean nation since Marxist revolutionaries swept to power almost six decades ago.

