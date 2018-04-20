Burundi: Draft law changing the criminal code [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
A draft law changing the criminal code in Burundi. The country’s Justice Minister presented the bill to the National Assembly on April 18, and after eight hours of debate, it was passed.
Some members of parliament and members of the civil society are however opposed to it especially on the provision of overnight searches by security forces even without a search warrant from a magistrate.
