Zimbabwe sacks 16,000 nurses on strike [The Morning Call]

Zimbabwe’s new government has sacked 16,000 nurses who went on strike on Monday over unpaid allowances among other issues. According to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga the nurses’ strike action is “politically motivated”. But despite the government’s move to increase their pay, Zimbabwe’s nurses association says the strike is still on.
