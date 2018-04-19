Nigeria Senate invasion: Mace recovered under bridge, lawmaker arrested

Nigeria
The stolen mace, symbol of power and authority of Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber (Senate), has been recovered by the police after it was seized by thugs during a Wednesday invasion of the Senate.
Police said the mace was abandoned under a bridge in the capital Abuja. A suspended Senator alleged to have masterminded the act, Ovie Omo-Agege, was also arrested late Wednesday.
Deputy Speaker of the Senate Ike Ekweremadu, who was superintending over the plenary session when the incident occured called it an institutional invasion which senators were not going to take lightly.
“The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has just been invaded and we are not going to take it kindly. This is an institutional invasion,” he said. The mace was replaced and the sitting continued after a closed-door meeting of the Senate leadership.
A Senate statement said the perpetrators had committed a tresonable offence and tasked security forces to recover the mace in 24 hours. Local media are also reporting that police have arrested all persons connected to the heist.
The action of the thugs have been roundly condemned by senators even though some Nigerians on social media maintain that it serves them right. To some members of the public, the chaos that the lawmakers preside over has now come close to them.
The armed invasion of the senate stands condemned.Its treasonable,an attempted coup d etat .Its an assault on democracy and a desecration of an institution of democracy.Those who sanctioned,organized and supported… https://t.co/ExIQ2VvYCt— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) April 18, 2018
[Photos] Africa's chaotic parliaments: Uganda, South Africa https://t.co/kYNfBb4f9P— africanews (@africanews) September 27, 2017
