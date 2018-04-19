Ghanaian delegation on trade mission to UAE, holds 175 bilateral meetings

A delegation of government officials and business leaders from Ghana held a175 bilateral meetings during a recent high-level trade mission to the UAE, which promoted investment opportunities in the African country.

The high-level trade mission was organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s representative office in Accra in cooperation with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and the Consulate General of Ghana in Dubai.

The visiting delegation was joined by top officials, CEOs and executives representing Ghanaian government agencies, banks, as well as insurance, agri-business, engineering and fintech companies.

During the visit, the Ghanaian delegates attended the Annual Investment Meeting in Dubai, where they showcased attractive investment opportunities within Ghana’s banking, agriculture and tourism sectors and networked with UAE businessmen.

A high-level meeting was held at Dubai Chamber’s premises which was attended by Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Ghana’s Minister of Food and Agriculture; Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan, Ambassador of Ghana to the UAE; Samata Gifty Bukari Consul General of the Republic of Ghana in Dubai; Yofi Grant, CEO of Ghana Investment Promotion Center; Atiq Juma Nasib, Senior Vice President – Commercial Services at Dubai Chamber; and Omar Khan, Dubai Chamber’s Director of International Offices.

The meeting was followed by business matching meetings which were hosted at the Dubai Chamber’s head office.

Dr Akoto stressed Ghana’s commitment to expanding economic cooperation with the UAE, as well as its aims to attract investment from the UAE. He highlighted the tremendous business potential that exists in Ghana and invited UAE companies to visit the African country to explore new opportunities that are opening up in the market.

Addressing the Ghanaian dignitaries, Nasib explained that Ghana is a market of strategic importance to Dubai Chamber, and noted that the Chamber has worked to build strong relationships within key stakeholders in the country in recent years.

“Ghanaian companies are looking abroad for growth opportunities as they aim to expand their global reach and attract foreign investment. Given these trends, the timing is ideal for Ghanaian companies to build bridges with their Dubai counterparts and benefit from the emirate’s position as a global gateway and preferred investment destination,” Nasib said.

He revealed that the number of African companies registered with Dubai Chamber has grown rapidly over the last few years to exceed 17,000, which he said reflects Dubai’s reputation as a preferred hub for African businesses.

On his part, Khan noted that the trade mission succeeded in achieving its objectives of strengthening bilateral relations, adding that the visit supported the Chamber’s strategy of exploring promising markets around the world with the aim or providing its members with access to new growth opportunities.

The Ghanaian delegates also made site visits to Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA), Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, where they familiarised themselves with the local business environment and learned about the key advantages that the UAE offers foreign companies and investors.