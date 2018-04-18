Thugs invade Nigeria Senate, fight security and steal symbol of authority

Nigeria
Nigeria’s Senate does not have a mace. The ceremonial staff and symbol of authority which usually precedes the Senate President was stolen by thugs who invaded the red chamber of Wednesday morning during a plenary session.
A live Facebook video carried by the Senate showed that proceedings for the day were well underway when confusion was registered at the entrance of the building.
A group of men fought off security and chased off parliamentary staff at the National Assembly premises in Abuja before making away with the mace.
The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has just been invaded and we are not going to take it kindly. This is an institutional invasion.
UPDATE: Security Personnel deployed around National Assembly after hoodlum stormed Senate Chamber and went away with Mace. Cc— TVC News (tvcnewsng) April 18, 2018
Sumner_Sambopic.twitter.com/RW352c9ic4
Even though sessions are not to proceed without it, the deputy speaker, Ike Ekweremadu, who is presiding in the absence of Speaker Bukola Saraki has continued with proceedings.
“The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has just been invaded and we are not going to take it kindly. This is an institutional invasion. So I want everybody to settle down,” he appealed.
Local media portals are pointing to a recently suspended senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, as the brain behind the attack. Reports say about ten men involved in the operation sped off in a black 4×4 vehicle after taking the mace.
Hoodlums storm National Assembly, hijack Senate Mace: https://t.co/cnJTumZySY via— TVC News (tvcnewsng) April 18, 2018
YouTube
Update: Senate statement on resumption of session with new mace in place. Issued under signature of Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Chairman of Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs.
Below is the video and the relevant aspect starts from the 20th minute. Senators and staff running off as invaders engage security detail. They walk down the stairs, snatch the mace and went off.
Go to video
Tanzania arrests musician Diamond Platinumz over sexy social media video
Go to video
[Update] Buhari's party Twitter account hacked, Nigerians in shock
Go to video
Nigeria 2019 elections: All you need to know following Buhari's decision to contest
02:10
Chibok girls: Nigerians blame political elite for insecurity, corruption
Go to video
Nine arrested after fatal Nigeria bank robbery
Go to video
Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar hospitalised in Paris - spokesperson