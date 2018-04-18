Saving Nigeria from looters [Business]

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria has vowed to expose more looters of public funds in Africa’s most populated country.

Previous sets of lists released by the Federal government have been criticised as a witch-hunt by members of the opposition PDP.

Nigeria’s economy has lost billions of US dollars as a result of looting with huge negative consequences on the population who have to bear the economic hardship.

In today’s Business segment Elvis Boh takes a look at the impact of looting on Nigeria’s economy and measures taken to remedy the situation.