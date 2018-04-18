[Photos] Botswana's ex-president visits rural communities with gifts

Barely a month after stepping down from the presidency, Botswana’s immediate past president, Seretse Khama Ian Khama, has began settling into life after office.

The former soldier who handed over the highest office of the land to his then vice president Eric Mokgweetsi Masisi, shared photos of him in a rural area, specifically the Nthani cattlepost near the town of Mosu.

A boot wearing Khama is seen seated whiles chatting with locals. The trip to the countryside he noted in a Facebook earlier this week was part of taking a break as he settled into his new office.