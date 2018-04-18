Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

This is Culture

this-is-culture

[Photos] Botswana's ex-president visits rural communities with gifts

[Photos] Botswana's ex-president visits rural communities with gifts
Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Botswana

Barely a month after stepping down from the presidency, Botswana’s immediate past president, Seretse Khama Ian Khama, has began settling into life after office.

The former soldier who handed over the highest office of the land to his then vice president Eric Mokgweetsi Masisi, shared photos of him in a rural area, specifically the Nthani cattlepost near the town of Mosu.

A boot wearing Khama is seen seated whiles chatting with locals. The trip to the countryside he noted in a Facebook earlier this week was part of taking a break as he settled into his new office.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..