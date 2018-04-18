Nigerian police foil suicide attack in Maiduguri IDP camp

The Nigerian Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of a female suicide bomber at the Bakassi Internally Displaced (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri, North East Nigeria.

According to a statement by Edet Okon, Police Public Relations Officer, in Maiduguri, the suicide bomber was arrested by officials of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team, on Tuesday at about 6: 50 a.m. while lurking around the IDP.

He said that police officers cordoned off the area, diffused the bomb and apprehended the suspect.

On sighting the bomber, conventional policemen alongside the EOD team swung into action and cordoned the area, to prevent escape of the bomber into the city.

“On sighting the bomber, conventional policemen alongside the EOD team swung into action and cordoned the area, to prevent escape of the bomber into the city,’‘ Okon tol Africanews correspondent, Ibrahim Abdul’Aziz.

“The suspect, one Zara Idriss was rendered safe, arrested and is now in custody.”

Okon called on members of the public to go about their normal activities without fear and to report any suspicious movement in their localities to security agencies.

Africanews Correspondent, Ibrahim Abdul’Aziz