Liverpool's Moh Salah sole African on 2018 PFA Team of the Year

Egypt international and Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah, continues to rake in accolades for a blistering first season with the Anfield side.

He has been prolific in front of goal breaking club and African goal scoring records in the Premier League with about six games to the end of the season.

The latest accolade is from the Professional Football Association (PFA) which on Wednesday released its PFA Premier League Team of the Year. Salah was the sole African to be listed.

The team is dominated by Champions Manchester City who are represented in every department of the team except the goalkeeping slot occupied by Manchester UNited’s David de Gea.

The defense line has Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Man City), Marco Alonso (Chelsea) and Kyle Walker (Man City). The three man midfield has David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne (Mancity) joined by Christian Eriksen (Tottenham). Salah partners Harry Kane of Tottenham and Sergio Aguero of Man City in the attacking section.

40 – 22mosalah is the first Premier League player to score 40+ goals in all competitions since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007-08. King. #pfaawards pic.twitter.com/noFRDKT7Q7 — OptaJoe (OptaJoe) April 18, 2018

Salah is also in the running for the top PFA award, the Players’ player of the season. For that gong, he will look to beat off competition from Man City trio of Le Rosy Sane, David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne, as well as United’s David De Gea and Tottenham’s Harry Kane. Kane is the current holder of that title.

The last African player to win it was Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez whose exploits led Leicester City to win the Premier League title under Claudio Ranieri in 2015/2016.