Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

France-based returns to pursue fashion [The Morning Call]

France-based returns to pursue fashion [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

A number of Africans in the diaspora seem to be reversing the trend of deciding to stay abroad and return home. Most of them are taking the plunge knowing it’s not going to be rosy when they land. But this has consequently spurred entrepreneurship and a startup culture.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..