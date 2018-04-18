Welcome to Africanews

DRC: More than 200 judges sacked [The Morning Call]

DRC: More than 200 judges sacked [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

A massive purge of the country’s judiciary. President Joseph Kabila sacked more than 200 magistrates on Monday for not having their law degrees or were accused of corruption. According to the Congolese government, the judges did not fulfil the conditions to function as magistrates.

