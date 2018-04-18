Cote d'Ivoire: Houphouet followers to form unified party [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
After months of tensions between Cote d’Ivoire’s President Alassane Ouattara and Henri Konan Bedié, the two leaders have agreed to merge their parties into the RHDP party. The new party however face the challenge of choosing a candidate for the upcoming 2020 presidential polls.
01:04
[Photos] Ouattara, Macron launch work on Abidjan metro
Go to video
Aide to Ivory Coast parliament speaker arrested over arms cache
Go to video
Facts and figures: U.N's 13-year peacekeeping mission in Ivory Coast ends
00:50
Gunfire heard at Ivory Coast military headquarters
00:50
Ivory Coast slashes cocoa farmers' price for mid-crop
06:57
Ivory Coast names Vice President [The Morning Call]