Cote d'Ivoire: Houphouet followers to form unified party [The Morning Call]

After months of tensions between Cote d’Ivoire’s President Alassane Ouattara and Henri Konan Bedié, the two leaders have agreed to merge their parties into the RHDP party. The new party however face the challenge of choosing a candidate for the upcoming 2020 presidential polls.

