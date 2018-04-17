Tanzania cyber law [The Morning Call]

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli is at it again. This time the clampdown is on internet users. New internet regulations in the country now require bloggers to first register and pay a $930 annual fee before they can publish content.

But even after providing this documentation, authorities still reserve the right to revoke a permit if a site publishes content that “causes annoyance, threatens harm or evil, encourages or incites crimes” or jeopardizes “national security or public health and safety.”

Officials could also force managers to remove “prohibited content” within 12 hours or face fines not less than five million shillings ($2,210) or a year in prison.

It’s not just bloggers affected by the provisions, but online radio stations, online streaming platforms, online forums, social media users and internet cafes which are required to install surveillance cameras.