SADC Summit on DRC [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo continues to be an issue of concern for the international community as well as several continental organisations.
The Southern African Development Community will be meeting on 17-18 April in Luanda, Angola to discuss security in the region and find solutions to bring peace and stability to the country.
Amnesty International said in a statement released on Monday April 16 the meeting should move from declarations to actions to end the crisis.
