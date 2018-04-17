Welcome to Africanews

Movie tech: Meet digital artist Till Nowak [Sci tech]

Ignatius Annor

They capture our imaginations and excite our fantasies in the cinematography industry. They work behind the scenes to create an incredible world that bring our home videos alive. They are the force behind some of the most watched movies in our world. Meet one of them – Till Nowak, who uses his computer, 3D soft-wares, photo-shop and paint to bring movies to life.

Nowak, was one of the team members on Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and says he was lucky to design most of the Golden City and Jabariland on that box-office record movie. He speaks to us about his inspiration and why he’s using his gift for good on the big screens.

Ignatius Annor engages him in this week’s edition of Sci Tech.

So I think.....to enable more people to build their own worlds and understand that we live in a world that you can shape from your ideas,in my point of view it is not dependent on the right soft-ware or expensive computers, it's more that we show our children how to live a creative life,how to use a piece of paper and

