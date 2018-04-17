Mohamed Salah is breaking records for fun [Football Planet]

In this episode of Football Planet:-

Egyptian and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is on a roll breaking records for fun! Last week he equaled Samuel Eto’o‘s record of the most champions league goals scored in Europe by an African player and on Sunday, he beat Messi to 30 league goals and broke Ronaldo’s Premier League record. We have a detailed report on that.

Morocco is a serious contender to host the 2026 World Cup which Mexico, Canada and USA are also vying to host on a joint bid. Last week the 2026 Cup Fifa envoys were on the ground for an inspection visit in the US as the contest for the 2026 bid ensues.

The tenth edition of the Marc-Vivien Foe award will take place on the 14th of May. The award sponsored by RFI and France24 was named in honour of the Cameroonian player who died in 2003 at the age of 28, and is awarded every year to the best African player in French Ligue 1. It was given its current name in 2011, but there were plenty of happy winners before – nine in total.

2009: Marouane Chamakh (Morocco – Bordeaux)

2010: Gervinho (Ivory Coast – Lille)

2011: Gervinho (Ivory Coast – Lille)

2012: Younès Belhanda (Morocco – Montpellier)

2013: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon – Saint-Étienne)

2014: Vincent Enyeama (Nigeria – Lille)

2015: André Ayew (Ghana – Marseille)

2016: Sofiane Boufal (Morocco – Lille)

2017: Jean Michaël Seri (Ivory Coast – Nice)

Football fans are claiming the Champions League semi-final draw was rigged after AS Roma allegedly advertised tickets for a match with Liverpool even before the teams were paired together in the draw on Friday.

A screenshot, apparently of an email sent to Roma season ticket holders on Friday circulated on social media showing the chance for people to secure admission for the meeting between the teams in the Italian capital on May 2.

However, UEFA has dismissed fears that the draw was rigged. It said that that Roma’s ticketing partner had a “technical problem” during a test run on Friday, during which they simulated the prospect of selling tickets for all possible ties.

And world’s biggest sports party, the World Cup is approaching thick and fast. An inaugural test match was successfully held last Wednesday at the new football stadium in Kaliningrad, one of Russia’s 11 cities selected to host World Cup matches.

Still in Russia: During the 2018 FIFA World Cup, foreign citizens with the FAN IDs will be allowed to travel visa-free to Russian cities, even those that won’t be hosting football games. But what’s the FAN ID?

watch the show and find out.