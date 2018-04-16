Western airstrikes on Syria [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Tensions continue to rise between the United States, France, Britain and Russia over the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria’s town of Douma. The three western allies have launched air strikes “ in the country on targets associated with the chemical weapons.
Go to video
Algeria, Egypt regret Western air strikes against Syria
01:53
US, UK and France launch military strikes on Syria
10:51
Syrian government takes control of Eastern Ghouta
Go to video
Somalia competes for humanitarian aid as donor support falls short of needs
00:55
The female Syrian lecturer trading books for guns
Go to video
Artist paints Donald Trump and other world leaders as refugees