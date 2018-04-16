Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Three top officials of Kenya's elections body quit citing leadership failure

Three top officials of Kenya's elections body quit citing leadership failure

Kenya

Three commissioners from Kenya’s election board announced their resignation from the body on Monday, citing failure of the body’s leadership and dysfunction in the organisation.

“The institution has continued to be dysfunctional, with arbitrary decision-making, leaking of internal documents … and pursuing of personal interests,” the three officials from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said in a statement they released at a news conference in Nairobi.

One of the three officials who resigned was the vice chairman of the body.

The institution has continued to be dysfunctional, with arbitrary decision-making, leaking of internal documents ... and pursuing of personal interests.

The commission was frequently at the centre of controversy during Kenya’s extended election season last year, in which around 100 people were killed.

Last week, the commission sent its chief executive on three months’ compulsory leave pending an audit, it said, without giving a detailed reason for the move.

REUTERS

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..