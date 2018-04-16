Sudan releasing all political prisoners [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir ordered the immediate release of all political prisoners last week on Tuesday as part of the country’s national dialogue efforts.
Local media report that the release “opens the door to participation of all political forces” to discuss the country’s issues.
01:01
Chad: blogger Tadjeddine Mahamat Babouri released after 16 months in detention
Go to video
Ethiopia govt must free Eskinder Nega, other political prisoners - U.S. Senator Rubio
01:18
Senegal court jails former Dakar mayor 5 years for embezzlement
Go to video
Amnesty to new Ethiopia PM: Release political prisoners and repeal repressive laws
Go to video
Eritrea govt carried out mass opposition arrests -U.N. rights expert
01:00
Celebrations as Sudan releases political prisoners