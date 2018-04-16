Welcome to Africanews

Sudan releasing all political prisoners [The Morning Call]

Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir ordered the immediate release of all political prisoners last week on Tuesday as part of the country’s national dialogue efforts.

Local media report that the release “opens the door to participation of all political forces” to discuss the country’s issues.

