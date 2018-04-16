The Morning Call Press Review of April 16, 2018 [The Morning Call] 3 hours ago The Morning Call We review the headlines of Africa’s top newspapers on The Morning Call. up next Sudan releasing all political prisoners [The Morning Call] 05:21 Western airstrikes on Syria [The Morning Call] 03:11 Burkina Faso: Breaking disability stigma through art [The Morning Call] Most read Ethiopia PM pledges to reform security sector and revisit repressive laws Raila Odinga represents Kenyan gov't at Winnie Mandela's funeral Nine arrested after fatal Nigeria bank robbery The Morning Call The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90 Email us on morningcall @africanews.com Leave a voice message here For more details on how to contribute, click here.
