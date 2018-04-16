JuliusMalemaChallenge lights up Twitter, people awaiting a signal

Leader of South Africa’s leftist party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, has inspired a Twitter hashtag #JuliusMalemaChallenge following his tribute at the funeral of Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela.

In Malema’s tribute to the anti-apartheid stalwart referred to as the ‘Mother of the Nation,’ he hit out at persons and groups who according to him had betrayed Winnie in her life time but had joined the funeral.

Julius Malema speech at the #WinnieMandelaFuneral waiting for ur signal Mama #JuliusMalemaChallenge pic.twitter.com/MzuSmUhIjm — KS (@KwaneleSandiswa) April 16, 2018

He hit out at the UDF party he said had thrown her to the apartheid regime, he continued: “Mama, you never told us how we should treat them when they come here, I’m waiting for a signal ma.”

Then he lashed out at executives of the ruling ANC’s women’s league who also disowned Winnie Mandela at a time she was leading the group, then again he added: “Ma, I’m waiting for a signal on how we should treat them.”

His eighteen minutes address at the Orlando Stadium where the national funeral was held, received cheers for the most part of it. But little did he know, maybe, that it was going to birth a Twitter trend that has gone beyond South Africa’s Twitter sphere.

People across Africa have been using the #JuliusMalemaChallenge hashtag to make different comments mocking situations from politics, social, economic and academic incidences. Videos, GIFs, photos have accompanied some of the comments.

“We see you, Betrayers, SELLOUTS” #JuliusMalemaChallenge pic.twitter.com/N9DNtEZnox — Lloyd Itu (@McLloyd_Clinton) April 14, 2018

Mama, they tell us there is no money for ambulances or public buses then they do this to us, mama. What shall we do to them? Give us a sign, mama. #JuliusMalemaChallenge pic.twitter.com/kzn3Q7y5JA — Fadzayi Mahere (@advocatemahere) April 15, 2018

even this who treat us like Queens and end up breaking out hearts once they get what they wanted. they are here mama, give us a sign.? #JuliusMalemaChallenge — Migal Putuzo (@MPutuzo) April 16, 2018

#JuliusMalemaChallenge Even those lecturers who only give us handouts & set the toughest exams are here mama, demanding a salary increase ma, Give us a signal mama — steven kiprop (@Steven_Kiprop) April 16, 2018

Mama even those who say WOZAP after we’ve told them it’s WhatsApp for years now, they are here mama. Show us how to deal with them mama. #JuliusMalemaChallenge — Dorleen (@_Wabere) April 16, 2018

Even those banks that tie strings on pens because they don’t trust us with their pens, but expect us to trust them with our money are here…#JuliusMalemaChallenge pic.twitter.com/kOBa2f23AT — Malusi Mnisi (@MalusiPMnisi) April 15, 2018

#JuliusMalemaChallenge # im waiting for a signal mama pic.twitter.com/vayv1nqWBx — Tapiwa Bwacha (@BwachaTapiwa) April 16, 2018

Those who complain that we don’t visit anymore, whilst they never visit us. They are here. Give me a sign mama! Tell me how to deal with them. #JuliusMalemaChallenge pic.twitter.com/o80m24AsIJ — MacRoysen_HD♕ (@Inno_Unlock) April 16, 2018

#JuliusMalemaChallenge Even those who don’t book their holidays and cheap #flights with JumiaTravel are here Mama. Give us a signal Mama! ? pic.twitter.com/qeGcdTwQeD — Jumia Travel (JumiaTravel) April 16, 2018

Even those who have refused to leave our club are here mama! Give us a signal, mama#JuliusMalemaChallenge pic.twitter.com/Jet8FAgQJt — Jordan Tumwesigye (@JTumwesigye) April 15, 2018

#JuliusMalemaChallenge even those who said they will never resign they are here, show us a sign Mama as to how we should treat them pic.twitter.com/Wh2rKbNEtE — OkaMgqabula Ntsimbi (@langasifisor) April 14, 2018

Even those who fought against this constitution and fought against democracy, they are now here posing as democrats and progressives

Give us a sign mama, we are waiting #JuliusMalemaChallenge#JuliusMalemaChallenge — Katiba Institute (@katibainstitute) April 15, 2018