#JuliusMalemaChallenge lights up Twitter, people awaiting a signal

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

South Africa

Leader of South Africa’s leftist party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, has inspired a Twitter hashtag #JuliusMalemaChallenge following his tribute at the funeral of Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela.

In Malema’s tribute to the anti-apartheid stalwart referred to as the ‘Mother of the Nation,’ he hit out at persons and groups who according to him had betrayed Winnie in her life time but had joined the funeral.

He hit out at the UDF party he said had thrown her to the apartheid regime, he continued: “Mama, you never told us how we should treat them when they come here, I’m waiting for a signal ma.”

Then he lashed out at executives of the ruling ANC’s women’s league who also disowned Winnie Mandela at a time she was leading the group, then again he added: “Ma, I’m waiting for a signal on how we should treat them.”

His eighteen minutes address at the Orlando Stadium where the national funeral was held, received cheers for the most part of it. But little did he know, maybe, that it was going to birth a Twitter trend that has gone beyond South Africa’s Twitter sphere.

People across Africa have been using the #JuliusMalemaChallenge hashtag to make different comments mocking situations from politics, social, economic and academic incidences. Videos, GIFs, photos have accompanied some of the comments.

