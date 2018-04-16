Burkina Faso: Breaking disability stigma through art [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The Noussoudja project in Burkina Faso allows physically impaired children in Bobo Dioulasso to develop their creative skills and fight against disability stigma.
02:00
Ugandan disabled uses craft skills to earn a living
[Nominee] Personality of the year: Y. Nigussie: visually impaired Ethiopian lawyer
03:02
'Blade Library' Tokyo [The Morning Call]
South African clinches runner-up title in maiden Miss Wheelchair World
02:47
Ugandan makes affordable prosthetic limbs for amputees
Blind female Ethiopian lawyer wins global award for promoting disability rights