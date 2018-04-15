Buhari's party Twitter account hacked, Nigerians in shock

Nigeria’s ruling party, All People’s Congress has distanced itself from its official account that was hacked on Saturday and allegedly sold for $2000.

The new handler of the account, one John McAfee changed the name but maintained the account name as ‘@APCNigeria’. The account is currently being run from San Francisco, United States and currently selling bitcoins and cryptocurrencies.

I'm giving 1,000 BTC and 5,000 ETH to the #TRON сommunity!



Gеt BTC – https://t.co/XcscOCZF9f

Gеt ETH – https://t.co/EOSP7GEb8E



You must use the chance that gives you life, leave the bitcoins received from me, save them for several years, and you will be fabulously rich! pic.twitter.com/iFiLQicPDE — John McAfee (@APCNigeria) 15 avril 2018

@APCNigeria as recntly as Friday April 14 was used to deliver updates on the workings of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and the ruling party.

Vice President ProfOsinbajo arrives Lomé, the Capital of Togo, this morning to attend an emergency meeting of leaders of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, holding today. He is expected back in Abuja later today. https://t.co/vU7N4EgPnv — Justin Sun (APCNigeria) 14 avril 2018

APC party officials have distanced themselves from the hacked account, and created a new official account for the party.

Our great party, the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) is now officially on Twitter. Kindly follow OfficialAPCNg . Also on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. pic.twitter.com/QCaJqMDDpl — Bashir Ahmad (BashirAhmaad) April 15, 2018

“For the umpteenth time, @APCNigeria is not the official Twitter handle of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In several official statements, we have disclaimed that handle. We view this latest development as a case of criminal impersonation,” the spokesman of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, said on his personal Twitter account.

For the upteenth time, APCNigeria IS NOT the official Twitter handle of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In several official statements, we have disclaimed that handle. We view this latest development as a case of criminal impersonation. — Bolaji Abdullahi (BolajiAbdullahi) April 14, 2018

The incident is yet another demonstration of the fragility of political systems to technological and cyber threats.