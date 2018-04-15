Welcome to Africanews

Buhari's party Twitter account hacked, Nigerians in shock

Daniel Mumbere

Nigeria

Nigeria’s ruling party, All People’s Congress has distanced itself from its official account that was hacked on Saturday and allegedly sold for $2000.

The new handler of the account, one John McAfee changed the name but maintained the account name as ‘@APCNigeria’. The account is currently being run from San Francisco, United States and currently selling bitcoins and cryptocurrencies.

@APCNigeria as recntly as Friday April 14 was used to deliver updates on the workings of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and the ruling party.

APC party officials have distanced themselves from the hacked account, and created a new official account for the party.

“For the umpteenth time, @APCNigeria is not the official Twitter handle of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In several official statements, we have disclaimed that handle. We view this latest development as a case of criminal impersonation,” the spokesman of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, said on his personal Twitter account.

The incident is yet another demonstration of the fragility of political systems to technological and cyber threats.

