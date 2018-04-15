Buhari's party Twitter account hacked, Nigerians in shock

Nigeria
Nigeria’s ruling party, All People’s Congress has distanced itself from its official account that was hacked on Saturday and allegedly sold for $2000.
The new handler of the account, one John McAfee changed the name but maintained the account name as ‘@APCNigeria’. The account is currently being run from San Francisco, United States and currently selling bitcoins and cryptocurrencies.
I'm giving 1,000 BTC and 5,000 ETH to the #TRON сommunity!— John McAfee (@APCNigeria) 15 avril 2018
Gеt BTC – https://t.co/XcscOCZF9f
Gеt ETH – https://t.co/EOSP7GEb8E
You must use the chance that gives you life, leave the bitcoins received from me, save them for several years, and you will be fabulously rich! pic.twitter.com/iFiLQicPDE
@APCNigeria as recntly as Friday April 14 was used to deliver updates on the workings of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and the ruling party.
Vice President— Justin Sun (APCNigeria) 14 avril 2018
ProfOsinbajoarrives Lomé, the Capital of Togo, this morning to attend an emergency meeting of leaders of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, holding today. He is expected back in Abuja later today. https://t.co/vU7N4EgPnv
APC party officials have distanced themselves from the hacked account, and created a new official account for the party.
Our great party, the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) is now officially on Twitter. Kindly follow— Bashir Ahmad (BashirAhmaad) April 15, 2018
OfficialAPCNg. Also on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. pic.twitter.com/QCaJqMDDpl
“For the umpteenth time, @APCNigeria is not the official Twitter handle of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In several official statements, we have disclaimed that handle. We view this latest development as a case of criminal impersonation,” the spokesman of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, said on his personal Twitter account.
For the upteenth time,— Bolaji Abdullahi (BolajiAbdullahi) April 14, 2018
APCNigeriaIS NOT the official Twitter handle of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In several official statements, we have disclaimed that handle. We view this latest development as a case of criminal impersonation.
The incident is yet another demonstration of the fragility of political systems to technological and cyber threats.
Go to video
Nine arrested after fatal Nigeria bank robbery
Go to video
The 'double-faced building' in Lagos Nigeria – half plush, half blush
04:58
Morocco's buoyant port, African gemstones in Canada [Business Africa]
Go to video
[Photos] Nigeria's Buhari meets Archbishop of Canterbury in London
Go to video
President Buhari to run for second term (Presidency)
Go to video
Nigerian brides abandon wedding reception to write final exams