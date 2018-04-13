Syrian government takes control of Eastern Ghouta

International edition
The Syrian government has gained full control of Eastern Ghouta, the rebel-held enclave that had been under siege for five years.
Details on this story and many more here on International Edition as reported by our sister channel Euronews, including how Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg survived the grilling before the US senate and congress.Follow @RazAthman
Go to video
U.S. senator asks Facebook to write user agreement in 'English not Swahili'
Go to video
Can Africa's internet users be protected from data exploitation by 'social networks they love'?
05:48
Protecting your personal data on facebook [Sci Tech]
Go to video
S. African techpreneur Elon Musk deletes Facebook pages after Twitter challenge
Go to video
Facebook and Cambridge Analytica sued over 'data breach'
02:02
Kenya's ruling party says it hired Cambridge Analytica affiliate for 'branding'