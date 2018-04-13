Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

International edition

international-edition

Syrian government takes control of Eastern Ghouta

Syrian government takes control of Eastern Ghouta

International edition

The Syrian government has gained full control of Eastern Ghouta, the rebel-held enclave that had been under siege for five years.

Details on this story and many more here on International Edition as reported by our sister channel Euronews, including how Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg survived the grilling before the US senate and congress.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..