AS Roma chairman fined for diving in city fountain [Sport]

In this episode of chronicling the week in sport:

Roma’s incredible Champions League comeback against Barcelona on Tuesday night triggered wild celebrations across the Italian capital as the city revelled in one of the club’s most famous victories that booked their place in the semi-finals for the first time in 34 years.

The 3-0 victory at the Stadio Olimpico secured the 4-4 aggregate result that they needed to go through to the last four on away goals, having scored at the Nou Camp last week, and eliminate Barcelona at the quarter-final stage for their third consecutive season.

But after that final whistles, there were sideshows. Costly sideshows.

The billionaire chairman of AS Roma, James Pallotta, was spotted celebrating his team’s surprise victory by taking a splash into a city fountain.

City ordinances call for a 500 euros fine for people that wade into Rome’s historic fountains and Palllota has apologized to the major, and agreed to pay the fine.

Commonwealth Games Rugby Schedule tips off

World Series top scorer Collins Injera believes a shift in rugby sevens dominance is good for the sport as Kenya carries its best form into the Commonwealth Games, where the rugby schedule kicks off today.

The African team has been in terrific and quite shocking form to other teams as they turned around their season in the World Series, finishing second in the last two stops in Vancouver, Canada and Hong Kong – where they lost to Fiji in both finals.

South Africa, Uganda and Zambia are other African teams that will be part of the action in Gold Coast and hoping to add to Africa’s medal tally at the 2018 games.

Wife-Carrying Championship 2018

And finally we wound up this episode of the Chronique Sport on a lighter note, with some weighty matters. The wife-carrying competition is one of the strangest sports in the world which has been around since 1992.