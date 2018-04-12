ZImbabwe: Chamisa wants change in opposition [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
On today’s Morning Call, we bring you and exclusive interview with 40 year-old new Zimbabwe main opposition Movement for Democratic change. He succeeded the late Morgan Tsvangirai who succumbed to cancer in February. The MDC Alliance has started countrywide campaign
rallies ahead of watershed Zimbabwe elections in July and the young lawyer is leading these campaigns.
Go to video
Togo police crack down on anti-government protesters
Go to video
RECAP 1: Sierra Leone's 2018 general elections – The twists and turns
Go to video
U.S. Congress slaps Ethiopian govt with H. Res. 128, activists celebrate
Go to video
Chad's president Idriss Deby says legislative elections to be held in November
01:09
Mnangagwa describes state visit to China as resounding success
Go to video
Sierra Leone's president pledges inclusive gov't, asks rival to drop legal challenge