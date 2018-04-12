Welcome to Africanews

ZImbabwe: Chamisa wants change in opposition [The Morning Call]

On today’s Morning Call, we bring you and exclusive interview with 40 year-old new Zimbabwe main opposition Movement for Democratic change. He succeeded the late Morgan Tsvangirai who succumbed to cancer in February. The MDC Alliance has started countrywide campaign
rallies ahead of watershed Zimbabwe elections in July and the young lawyer is leading these campaigns.

