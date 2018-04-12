[Photos] Throwback Thursday: African presidents then and now

Africa
There are parts of Africa where leaders come and go, in other parts, leaders virtually come and stay. Those are the sit-tight leaders who after decades in charge are still going strong.
Throwback Thursday (TBT) seeks to explore how especially long serving African leaders have changed or remained the same pictorially. We do a photo comparison of African leaders – from years back to the most recent.
Whiles at it, we will share some facts about the particular leader – among others their full name, age, profession before becoming president, length of stay till date, who they replaced etc.
Candidate 2: President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda
- Full Name/Age: Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, 74
- Profession: Politician
- Became President: 1986
- Predecessor: Tito Okello Lutwa
- Presidential reign: 32 years
Museveni talks to Nelson Mandela (L) on arrival at Entebbe International Airport January 26 1998 and Yoweri Museveni casts his vote in his home town in Mbarara May 9, 1996
Yoweri Museveni talks to the media September 6, 1998 on his arrival at the Victoria Falls Airport and Museveni attends the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and the Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia January 28, 2018
Next (on April 12): Candidate 3: King Mswati of Swaziland
Candidate 1: Idriss Deby Itno of Chad
- Full Name/Age: Idriss Deby Itno, 65 years
- Profession: Career soldier
- Became President: 1991
- Predecessor: Hissene Habre
- Presidential reign: 27 years
(L-R) Deby in Libreville at Franco Africa summit in October 1992 and at a rally in Ndjamena in April 2006.
Deby at Elysee Palace and at African Union summit, all photos taken in 2017
Chad’s President Idriss Deby Itno sits in an armchair at the presidential palace prior to his meeting with French Prime Minister in N’Djamena, Chad, December 29, 2016.
