Mexican president charges national team coach to return from Russia with World Cup

Mexico’s president Enrique Pena Nieto has charged the coach of the country’s national football team to return with the world cup trophy.

The president said this when he lifted the trophy which arrived in Mexico this week.

The trophy which has been touring the world ahead of the start of the football tournament in Russia in June, has made a stop in Mexico.

“It represents the aspiration of a nation, of a team supported by a country, as is the case with our national team. After having touched it, this World Cup, it’s my wish and hope that Mexico’s national team, brings back this trophy, which is now touring our country,” Pena Nieto said.

President Pena Nieto also assured the coach of the country’s support during the tournament.

“Coach, you won’t be alone, neither yourself nor your technical team,” he said.

“It has fallen on you to lead the team, but 125 million Mexicans from the youngest children to adults, women, grandmothers, everyone, will be following the performance of our team, with great passion.”

Mexico has made 15 appearances at the global football event since it started in 1930. Russia will be its sixteenth appearance.

Mexico last reached the quarter finals in 1986, surpassed by Germany.

Mexico faces Germany in their first group match at the 2018 World cup on June 17.

They will later play against fellow Group F teams South Korea and Sweden on June 23 and 27 respectively.

