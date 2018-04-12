Malawi cholera death toll rises to 30 after heavy rainfall hits capital

Malawi
The death toll from cholera in Malawi has risen to 30 from the 26 recorded last month, the Ministry of Health said Wednesday.
The number of infections has risen to 893 from 844 in March, the ministry said.
Cases in the capital, Lilongwe, rose to 352 from 305 and deaths from 14 to 18 during the period of March 26 to April 11, said Joshua Malango, a spokesman for the ministry.
In March, the ministry had declared that it was winning the war against cholera, arguing that no new cases were registered and that only one patient was receiving treatment in the cholera camps.
Parts of Lilongwe have experienced flash flooding, and heavy rain continues in most parts of the country.
The cholera outbreak has been blamed on drinking water from shallow, contaminated sources.
