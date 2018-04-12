Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

How poverty feeds sex tourism [Travel]

How poverty feeds sex tourism [Travel]

The Morning Call

In this week’s travel segment we focus on two articles published last month on a rather taboo topic. We unravel how poverty and unpredictable tourism industry is forcing men on the east coast of Kenya to send spouses into prostitution and also how parents are selling children into this horrible vice.

In June 2018, an International Summit on Child Protection in Travel and Tourism will be hosted by the Government of Colombia in collaboration with the World Travel and Tourism Council and other stakeholders. As a build-up to the International Summit, regional conferences are being hosted, and in Africa, this will be held on May 7, 2018, in Durban, South Africa.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..