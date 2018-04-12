How poverty feeds sex tourism [Travel]

The Morning Call
In this week’s travel segment we focus on two articles published last month on a rather taboo topic. We unravel how poverty and unpredictable tourism industry is forcing men on the east coast of Kenya to send spouses into prostitution and also how parents are selling children into this horrible vice.
In June 2018, an International Summit on Child Protection in Travel and Tourism will be hosted by the Government of Colombia in collaboration with the World Travel and Tourism Council and other stakeholders. As a build-up to the International Summit, regional conferences are being hosted, and in Africa, this will be held on May 7, 2018, in Durban, South Africa.
