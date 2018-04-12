Gabon government relaxes hydrocarbon code [Business Africa]

Welcome to Africanews

Gabon government relaxes hydrocarbon code

Gabon: New hydrocarbon code

A panel of legal, economic and tax experts met in Gabon to look at ways of improving the existing law, which was put in place in 2014.
Gabon plans to update its hydrocarbons law in order to attract new investment to the cash-strapped OPEC member’s oil sector.

