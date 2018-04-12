Gabon government relaxes hydrocarbon code [Business Africa]

Business Africa
Gabon: New hydrocarbon code
A panel of legal, economic and tax experts met in Gabon to look at ways of improving the existing law, which was put in place in 2014.
Gabon plans to update its hydrocarbons law in order to attract new investment to the cash-strapped OPEC member’s oil sector.
Go to video
[Photos] Throwback Thursday: African presidents then and now
Go to video
U.N. aims to eliminate yellow fever in Africa by 2026
01:35
Africans celebrate Winnie Mandela's legacy
02:39
Canadian presenter unites Africans through music
05:46
Congo, Gabon fiber optic interconnection [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Free trade pact: key milestone in Africa’s integration process - NEPAD boss