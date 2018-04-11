Death toll in Algerian military plane crash rises to 257 – Algerian state TV

Algeria
This Story is breaking, please check back for updates
The number of people believed to have died in an Algerian military plane crash on Wednesday has risen to 257, according to state TV.
The military transport plane crashed into a field shortly after take off at Boufarik airport, southwest of Algiers.
A member of the Algerian ruling party however earlier said the victims of the plane crash included 26 members of the Western Saharan Polisario Movement.
The head of the army has ordered an investigation into the crash and will visit the scene, according to a statement from the defence ministry.
