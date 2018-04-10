Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

The Holo-Math project [Sci Tech]

The Holo-Math project [Sci Tech]
Ignatius Annor

The Morning Call

Holomath is an international project geared towards producing an immersive live experiences in mathematical sciences, by exploring the latest mixed reality technology.

It is the very first project using state of the art technology for scientific knowledge transfer in a museum environment and on a large scale.

And a US based start up company has announced the first luxury hotel in space.Space travellers will enjoy a 12 night stay at this luxurious space hotel costing some $ 9.5 million per person.

The essence is to bring mathematics and science communication to everybody, everywhere if we can in a way that can have a high impact and can make people not feel afraid of approaching science and that can hopefully enable them to understand it in a new way'.

Orion Span says the Aurora Station will operate as the first luxury hotel in space.The exclusive hotel will host six people at a time, including two crew members.

Ignatius Annor has more on your weekly Sci Tech on the Morning Call.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..