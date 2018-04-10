[Photos] Nigeria anti-graft outfit arrests man with 400,000 fake dollars

Nigeria’s anti-corruption outfit has arrested a man in possession of fake dollar bills. The suspect faces likely prosecution over possession of fake currency.

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Samson Oyuedon was arrested with fake bills amounting to $400,000.

He was arrested at the town of Masaka in the north central Nasarawa State. Samson is seen seated behind the bundles of $100 in photos shared by the EFCC.

In March this year, the EFCC arrested a man who attempted to travel with $375,000 cash to the United Arab Emirates. Suspect Adamu Rabiu Mohammed was placed under investigations.

The outfit has in the past seized huge sums of foreign currency across the country. In February 2017, they announced the seizure of $9.8 m cash in a Kuduna house, the money is said to be owned by a former head of the country’s oil firm, NNPC.

They have also busted over $600,000 in a Lagos market and another $43 million cash in a Lagos apartment. The latter known as the ‘Ikoyi cash’ led to the dismissal of the country’s spy chief by President Muhammadu Buhari after a probe.