Kenyans, Lonyangata and Saina win the Paris Marathon 2018

France

Kenyans stand victorious on the podium at the end of the Paris marathon on Sunday.

Paul Lonyangata becomes the first man to win the title back-to-back in 28 years.

“I won last year, I (have) won this year. I think this is a very good time for me,” a jubilant Lonyangata said.

Today I proved it was my distance and I'm really glad I won today. It's a pleasure!

He retained his title by winning the race in 2 hours 6 minutes and 25 seconds according to official results. His compatriot Betsy Saina, won the women’s category in 2 hours 22 min 56 seconds.

“I did my first marathon in Tokyo and I didn’t finish it. Just like New York. This was my third attempt. Today I proved it was my distance and I’m really glad I won today. It’s a pleasure,” Saina enthused.

In order to have a joint arrival, the organizers had scheduled delayed starts: with the the women starting 16 minutes and 26 seconds ahead of the men. This was the difference between the best times for men and women in 2017

