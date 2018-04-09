Erick Kiptanui runs fifth fastest half marathon of all time

Kenya
Kenyan Erick Kiptanui ran the fifth fastest half marathon of all time when he won in Berlin, Germany on Sunday.
Running in sunny but windy conditions, Kiptanui clocked 58 minutes, 42 seconds, missing the world record by just 19 seconds set by Eritrean Zersenay Tadese in Lisbon eight years ago.
Kenyans dominated the event and took the first seven places. Emmanuel Kiprono and Richard Mengich finished second and third in 60:29 and 60:36 respectively.
Ethiopia’s Melat Kejeta won the women’s race in 69:04. Switzerland’s Martina Strähl was second with 69:29, with Anne-Mari Hyrylainen of Finland third in 71:04.
A total of 36,001 athletes entered the 38th edition of the Berlin Half Marathon.
