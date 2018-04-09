Calm returns to Bangui after military operation

Calm is gradually returning to Bangui’s PK 5 neighbourhood following a military operation against armed groups in Central African Republic’s capital.

Heavy gunfire erupted in Bangui’s PK5 neighourhood as UN peacekeepers and domestic security forces moved in to dismantle militia bases.

Eric Ngaba, Bangui reporter

There was a peaceful march by inhabitants of PK 5, denouncing the operation of the government together with the support of MINUSCA to neutralize the self-defense groups. MINUSCA's commander, General Bala Keita, however, says that the operation is still under consideration.

“In Bangui, the whole city is calm, apart from PK 5, – inhabited mostly by muslims – where there are hotbeds of tension.You have self-defense groups raiding traders, oppose to the authority of the state.They have closed the police station in the 3rd district.They are hostile to the return of state authority in this area.This pushed the government with the support of the MINUSCA to bring order in this neighborhood. “

Some residents of PK 5 have condemned the joint military operation by the MINUSCA and Central African forces.

The Central African government is determined to restore authority in the capital and it has not ruled out resumption of military operations in PK 5 especially as the leaders of the militias escaped arrest .