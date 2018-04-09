Boat accident claims eight lives in Cameroon's northwest region

A boat disaster early Monday in Cameroon claimed eight lives, local media portals and journalists have reported.

The incident happened in the village of Bambalang located in the Ngoketunjia Division of the North West region of the country.

According to a journalist with the Equinox media network, Mimi Mefo, eight people drowned in the Bambalang lake. Amongst them three pregnant women, a teenager and two small girls.

Reports indicate that two other persons involved in the accident were rescued. It is believed that heavy rains in the area could have been the cause.

Bambalang is a village located in the NorthWest Region of Cameroon. It is one of the four villages that make up Ndop Central Sub Division and one of the thirteen villages that make up Ngoketunjia Division.